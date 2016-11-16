COUNTY NEWS: Katie Price lookalike to star on TV show

An Sussex woman will be starring in a Channel 4 television show as a Katie Price lookalike.

Gabriele Randone, of Eastbourne, will be featuring on the second series of Lookalikes which starts filming later this month.

Katie Price lookalike Gabriele Randone at her home in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-161116-121325008

The 31-year-old first started being a professional doppelgänger in 2007 but stopped when she had children.

She said, “What made me want to do it again was seeing other people trying to do it. It was like no, that’s my job!”

Now Gabriele is back to claim her title as number one Katie Price lookalike.

The Channel 4 comedy show was her first job offer since deciding to go back to imitating the glamour model and TV personality.

She said, “I can’t wait, I’m really nervous – I’ve never done script work before. I’ve been practising her voice.

“From the age of 15 all I got all the time was people saying ‘you look like Jordan’. I was working in a shop in Eastbourne and I got it so much I just decided to send my pictures off.

“I have done meet and greets around the country, been on The One Show and been in a documentary for German TV with Marcus Prinz von Anhalt. I love it.”

Gabriele has five children between the ages of nine and one, and a fiancé who she says is very supportive of her career choice.

They are getting married next year, but Gabriele says she doesn’t want a big, Katie Price-style wedding.

She said, “I think me and Katie are really similar. We’re both very outspoken, we don’t care what other people think and we love kids and animals.”

She has been practising Katie Price’s unique make-up look and is planning to upload video tutorials on how to achieve it online.

Garbiele’s social media accounts include www.facebook.com/KTlookkNo1 and www.instagram.com/katiepricelookalike and a YouTube channel under the name Gabriele Randone.