COUNTY NEWS: Phew! Chance of a flood is ‘very low’

The chance of Sussex being flooded over the next five days is ‘very low’, according to the flood information service.

The information was revealed earlier today (November 12) when the weekend was invited by pouring rain and bitter winds.

The flood information service said the risk of a flood over the next five days is ‘very low’.

However, high tides during Tuesday and Wednesday may result in ‘some disruption’ from the sea on exposed coastal roads, paths and promenades – but no ‘major issues’ are expected.

Be prepared for a flood by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/prepare-for-flooding/future-flooding

Or find out if your area is at risk of a flood by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.