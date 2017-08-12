COUNTY NEWS: Sussex panto star Honey G’s topless photoshoot angers resident

Sussex panto star Honey G has ruffled the feathers of one resident after a recent topless photoshoot.

The X Factor alumnus is coming to the White Rock Theatre on Hastings seafront this Christmas to star in the Sleeping Beauty pantomime.

She will be playing Fairy G, an ‘ethereal spirit’ sent to help Princess Aurora.

But one Hastings resident criticised the casting choice after the rapper posed in a topless photoshoot for The Sun newspaper. See the pictures here.

Cliff Brooker from High Wickham in Hastings said: “How pleasant that Honey G has chosen to share her naked body with us in The Sun newspaper.

“Well done White Rock Theatre for providing a wholesome family entertainment for our children this Christmas.”

Honey G will be starring alongside Bet Watson and Tim McArthur in the pantomime, which starts on Friday, December 15.