COUNTY NEWS: Toddler ‘strangled’ by rope at holiday park

A furious mother believes her three-year-old son could have died after he was ‘strangled’ by a stray rope in an ‘unsafe’ play area at a Sussex holiday park.

Rachel Mould’s toddler Jimmy Cane was left with cuts and burns on his neck by the incident at Combe Haven Holiday Park in St Leonards on Sunday, December 4.

The slide with the rope hanging over it which Jimmy hurt himself with. Photo by Rachel Mould SUS-161212-104430001

The 30-year-old mum-of-two from Woking, Surrey, rents one of the Harley Shute Road park’s caravans but was horrified by the lack of a first aid kit and the ‘uncaring’ attitude from the manager.

“She showed no remorse or concern at all and I just felt it’s such a let down,” she said.”

“He could’ve died if we hadn’t been there.”

Jimmy was playing in the soft play area and put a rope around his neck, which was hanging over the slide, and pushed himself down.

The rope burn goes all the way around his neck. Photo by Rachel Mould SUS-161212-104522001

Fortunately the rope gave way but he was left with a nasty rope burn around his neck and Ms Mould said he refused to put a seat belt on as it hurt too much.

The mum also said it was even worse for her four-year-old daughter Chloe who was ‘traumatised’ after witnessing the accident.

When they called for help, no manager was available and no first aid kit was provided.

A ‘health and safety man’ came over and closed the play area, Ms Mould said, but it is unknown whether it is still shut.

The play area is in a dire state of disrepair. Photo by Rachel Mould SUS-161212-115358001

“I’m getting more wound up and upset every day thinking, ‘what if they reopen it?’ My doctor was nearly in tears with shock as the photos really are awful,” she said.

“I’m just glad we’ve got smartphones these days to get evidence of what was happening.”

Ms Mould left a note detailing what had happened for the manager to read the next day, expecting a call to apologise, but no call came.

The mother eventually called the manager who she said kept trying to change the topic and showed little care for what had happened.

The ceiling in the play area. Photo by Rachel Mould

“I pay £5,000 a year to rent a caravan there and the place is going to hell big time and now my son has been injured in their soft play area,” she said.

“I need to hold them up on it. It’s a big greedy company who don’t want to spend money on safety.”

A Combe Haven spokesman said: “We are aware of the matter and currently an investigation is taking place.”

