COUNTY NEWS: Trains delayed as vehicle collides with bridge

Train services on the Victoria line are subject to delays or cancellations after a road vehicle collided with a bridge earlier today.

Network Rail is reporting the disruption will go on until 5.45pm today, however people are taking to social media to complain about further delays.

It has confirmed the bridge is between ‘London Victoria and Clapham Junction’ and that ‘Network who own and maintain the railway and it’s infrastructure are inspecting the affected bridge for safety purposes’.

People are being advised to follow #LondonVictoria on Twiiter for the latest.

For more information visit http://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/166914.aspx