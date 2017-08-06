COUNTY NEWS UPDATE: Man dies after being pulled from water off Sussex coast

A man who was pulled from the water in a major search operation off the Sussex coast this morning has died, police have said

Two coastguard helicopters along with several lifeboats were called after a man was found by a fishing boat two miles from Shoreham at about 5.50am.

Police said a boat had sunk in the English Channel and two men were found and pulled from the water.

Officers said one of the men, a 45-year-old from London, was picked up by an RNLI lifeboat and was rushed to hospital.

The other man has since died.

Police said searches are continuing for two other men believed to be in the boat.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “An investigation has been opened in conjunction with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch to establish the circumstances of how the men came to be in the water. It is thought that the boat may have left Brighton Marina around midnight and the incident may have happened a couple of hours later, but the facts are not clear at this time.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident or the boat involved to report online or to call 101 quoting Operation Barnet.