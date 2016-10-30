COUNTY NEWS: VIDEO: Operation scaled down after ‘devastating’ fire

Firefighters worked through the night to put out a ‘devastating’ house fire in Sussex with the operation scaled down this morning (Sunday, October 30).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from across the county were sent to Crockerhill, Chichester, to tackle the thatch fire at around 5.30pm yesterday (Saturday).

Crocker Hill house fire. Photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-161029-231109001

The roof and the first floor of the property was well alight with 12 fire engines at the scene at its height.

WSFRS tweeted at 8.50am that the operation had been scaled down to one pump and the aerial ladder platform for the fire investigation.

Billingshurst fire station tweeted they were called at 11pm and were sent home at 5am, congratulating everyone’s efforts but paid condolences to the family.

“Crews carried on the hard work that the service had provided from when the fire started,” they tweeted.

Crocker Hill house fire. Photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-161029-231136001

“Thatched rfires are very difficult fires to bring under control. Well done all.

“Makes you feel proud to be part of @WestSussexFire when you see the effort at large incidents like this.

“But for the family this is devastating to see. Memories and belongings wrecked. Everyone was safe, but doesn’t make up for what they’ve lost.”

The A27 was partially closed eastbound at Crockerhill between Chichester and Fontwell while the fire was being tackled.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.