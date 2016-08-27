Art sale for Headway’s sake...

Art lovers have the opportunity to grab an original piece of artwork at an exhibition being held in The Orchards shopping centre by a group of local artists who hope to raise £4,000 for a Sussex brain injury charity.

Talented Maureen Welfare of Lindfield, and eight friends are exhibiting a collection of their works, made from a wide range of materials, to raise funds for the day centre at Headway Hurstwood Park, Newick.

Headway offers rehabilitation and support services for people with acquired brain injuries, their families and carers. They provide a full range of day services, offering tailored rehabilitation and reablement programmes, as well as a variety of advice and support services to those affected across the whole of East Sussex including Brighton and Hove and parts of West Sussex.

Maureen says it’s a charity that’s close to her heart. “I have been involved with Headway for from when it started around 30 years ago,” she said. “I’d met a lady whose son had been injured; I have two children and they were about to start driving. Life can change in a split second. I visited the day centre at Headway and saw the amazing results of what they do there.”

The stunning collection of artwork exhibited at unit 29, The Orchards, Haywards Heath runs until the end of September (Monday-Saturday, 10-4pm). Maureen hopes the exhibition will attract a large crowd keen to purchase an original piece of art whilst raising money for a vital local charity. “It’s just a lovely collection,” she said. “I have some very talented friends. There’s a lady who models driftwood and we have one of the head of a horse. There are oils, pastels, acrylics, sculpture - lots to look at!” This is the fifth art sale Maureen has organised for Headway. Over the years she has raised around £40,000 for the charity. Headway CEO, Michele Fleming CEO says the money raised by Art for Headway has been vital in insuring continued support local people living with brain injury and their families.

Maureen added: “I feel privileged to do a little bit to help.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Art sale for Headway’s sake... Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...