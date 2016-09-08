Bid to open new Church of England primary school

A schools trust plans to open a new Church of England primary school to serve the need for more school places in north Hailsham and Hellingly.

The Tenax Schools Trust, which runs two schools in Tonbridge, one in Tunbridge Wells and one in Crowborough, has organised a public meeting to allow parents and stakeholders to learn more about its bid.

A spokesman for the trust said the team was “delighted to be working with the Diocese of Chichester” on the proposal.

He added: “The new primary school will serve the needs of all families and will increase choice in the area as well as provide an excellent education underpinned by traditional Christian values.

“It will be part of the family of Church of England schools both within the Diocese of Chichester and the Tenax Schools Trust.”

The proposed school would admit 60 pupils each year and have nursery provision.

Outline planning permission for a primary school has already been granted on land next to Park Road, Hellingly.

The Rev David Farey the Vicar of Hellingly and Upper Dicker said: “I am really excited about the prospect of a new Church of England school in Hellingly and I believe that it will be a tremendous asset for the whole community of Hailsham and Hellingly.

“The need is so great and I know many parents of small children will appreciate the extra choice such a school will give.”

The public meeting will be held at 7.30pm on Monday September 12 at Hellingly Village Hall, North Street, Hellingly BN27 4DS.

There will be a presentation outlining the bid and a chance to ask questions.

