Charity barbecue draws the crowds

An East Sussex entrepreneur has marked his 71st birthday by hosting a fundraising barbecue.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar celebrated at his Hailsham hotel, The Boship Lions Farm, on Sunday (September 25).

The businessman, who owns three hotels and Eastbourne Pier, welcomed around 400 people to the bash to support a number of charities.

He said: “I am so pleased that so many people turned up. The weather was grim in the morning but it soon brightened up.

“I was overwhelmed by the response. We ran out of food at one stage but that was no problem – we just went out and bought more.

“Every penny donated from ticket sales, plus the raffle, will go to a number of local charities which I cherish supporting.”

Those attending the event included representatives from the Polegate-based Children with Cancer Fund and Macmillan Cancer Support volunteers.

