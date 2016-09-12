County News: i360 closes today after attraction gets stuck three times in week

The British Airways i360 is closed today (Monday, September 12), after the attraction got stuck three times last week.

The emergency potty at the i360 made a reappearance on Sunday, as the ride got stuck for one hour and 20 minutes.

The glass pod got stuck for more than two hours on Thursday (September 8), while almost 200 passengers were on board, and there was a ‘technical fault’ yesterday (September 11), which saw the ride stuck for one hour and 20 minutes, and then again for 45 minutes.

A spokesperson for the attraction said: “British Airways i360 will close today while specialist technicians conduct further checks on site. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Customers who have booked tickets for flights today will be offered alternative visits or refunds.”