COUNTY NEWS: Police identify five men who died off Sussex coast

Five men who died off the coast of Sussex this week have now been named by police.

They are Kenugen Saththiyanathan, 18, and his brother Kobikanthan Saththiyanathan, 22, both of Normandy Way, Erith.

Their friends Nitharsan Ravi, 22, of Admaston Road, Plumstead, Inthushan Sriskantharaja, 23, of Chadwell Road, Grays and Gurushanth Srithavarajah, 27, of Elsa Road, Welling, also died in the tragic incident.

Police say the men all travelled together to Camber Sands for the day on Wednesday (August 24) where they sadly died. Their deaths have now been passed to the coroner.

Ajirthan Ravi told national media his brother Nitharsan was studying aeronautical engineering at the University of Brighton and was just about to start his second year.

RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling Camber Sands over the Bank Holiday weekend, following the tragic deaths.

The RNLI, working with Rother District Council, says it aims to provide reassurance to the public by providing the temporary service.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “The charity will provide a team of five or six lifeguards and appropriate equipment over the Bank Holiday weekend (Saturday – Monday) 9am-6pm on Camber Sands who will work alongside the Local Authority Beach Patrol teams.

“The Royal National Lifeboat Institution offered to provide lifeguards over the weekend and the council accepted our offer.

“In addition to the lifeguard service the RNLI will also be providing a face-to-face team who will be on hand to provide key safety information to all visitors at the beach.”

A Rother District Council spokesman said: “We very much welcome and appreciate the support the RNLI are offering to provide a temporary lifeguard service.

“People are understandably concerned in the light of the tragic incident at the beach this week and this service will provide reassurance to the public in one of the busiest weekends of the year at Camber.

“We continue to work with the RNLI, the emergency services and other partners to identify any additional measures we might need to introduce at the beach in the future.”

The RNLI added: “The RNLI provides lifeguard cover on over 240 beaches throughout the UK. The lifeguards are there to provide safety cover and advice and we would advise anyone who is not familiar with the area to come and chat with the lifeguard.

“Before visiting the coast you can visit www.RNLI.org/respectthewater”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.