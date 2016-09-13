Crowborough woman gets suspended jail sentence for speeding lies

A 27-year-old has received an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for perverting the course of justice over two speeding offences.

Viki Carey, a security employee of Sussex View Close, claimed that her registration number had been cloned when her motorbike was clocked doing 46mph in a 30mph zone – on the wrong side of the road.

She denied that the bike was hers, but Sussex Police investigation proved this was not the case and that Carey had used different style number plates in order to support her claim.

In a separate incident in London Road, East Grinstead, at about 3.29am on 27 September 2015, a speed camera was activated by a Volkswagen Up, which was recorded travelling at 69mph in a 30mph zone – again on the wrong side of the road.

The registration number was displayed as GU15 FOA, however initial enquiries revealed this belonged to a Dacia Sondera. Further enquiries revealed the correct number plate for the Volkswagen was GY15 FOA, and registered to Carey – said Sussex Police.

She was sent a copy of the offence and a letter explaining that her vehicle was displaying the incorrect registration number, however officers said Carey denied any wrongdoing.

After she had responded to police, Carey arranged for the correct registration plate to be fitted to her car – the wrong registration plate had been accidentally placed on the vehicle by the garage that sold it to her and the garage readily changed the plate when she pointed this out to them.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of perverting the course of justice at Lewes Crown Court on September 2 and was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years.

She was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £535 in costs.

Paul Gray, of the Sussex Police Central Ticket Summons Unit (CTSU), said: “Although she did not deliberately put the wrong registration plate on her car, Carey took advantage of the situation and lied in order to avoid a speeding fine.

“By lying about a seemingly minor motoring offence you are perverting the course of justice, a far more serious offence which carries a maximum term of life imprisonment. People should be aware that a conviction for this offence comes with a criminal record which could affect future employment opportunities, travel to foreign countries such as America and Australia, and other aspects of your life.

“By comparison, offences detected by safety cameras – excess speed and contravening a red traffic light – carry a maximum of a period of disqualification from driving and a up to a £1,000 fine, and does not come with a criminal record.”