Helping hand for jobseekers at Heathfield Library

A charity that offers advice and guidance to jobseekers is running a free drop-in service at Heathfield Library.

People Matter runs the service every Tuesday from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

These sessions offer jobseekers one-to-one advice in writing CVs, careers guidance from a trained and experienced adviser and help with writing application forms or letters to employers.

“People Matter continues to offer an excellent service to those looking for work or a career change across Wealden,” said Councillor Roy Galley, Wealden Cabinet Member for Economic Development.

“I would advise any resident from the Heathfield area or the north of the District who would benefit from the services People Matter provide to make the most of them. Please also help us spread the word by telling family and friends about them.”

People Matter also continues to run drop-in sessions from the offices of Wealden District Council on Vicarage Lane in Hailsham every Monday from 9.30am to 4pm.

They also run a series of free workshops and advice sessions from their offices at 17 Gildridge Road, Eastbourne.

These include one-to-one advice on starting your own business, confidence building, social media, volunteering and one for jobseekers aged 50+.

Jobseekers are welcome to make use of the free Wi-Fi and computer access in both Heathfield Library and the public access area of Wealden’s Hailsham offices to search for jobs or complete forms online.

For more information visit www.people-matter.org.uk, or call 01323 431289.

