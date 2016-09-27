Lewes-Seaford replacement buses run alongside restored Southern trains

Replacement bus services between Seaford and Lewes still ran yesterday despite the restoration of the full rail timetable.

Due to staff shortages Govia Thameslink Railway brought in a revised timetable back in July, cancelling hundreds of Souther services a day, and this included cancelling most trains between the two towns.

The rail operator completely restored the Seaford branch line service yesterday (Monday September 26), but readers questioned why rail replacement bus services were still running, especially due to the traffic congestion caused around Lewes Railway Station.

A spokesman for GTR said: “We had the buses available for an extra week because of the notice period we had to give the bus companies, so we decided to keep them running alongside the trains for the benefit of passengers – they run at twice the frequency of our trains.

“However, as a responsible operator, based on the feedback we have received, we are standing them down.

“They will remain in place at the bus stops but only as a back-up in the event of there being any service disruption.”

