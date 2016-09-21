MP Caulfield elected as chair of A27 group

East Sussex MP Maria Caulfield has been elected as chair of the A27 Reference Group.

The group – first created by East Sussex County Council in 2014 - brings together Members of Parliament, Council Chief Executives and County, District and Borough Council Leaders from across the County of East Sussex, focusing on bringing about improvements to the A27/A259 corridor.

Welcoming the announcement, the MP for Lewes, Polegate and Seaford said, “I am hugely grateful to have been given this position.

“Improvement to infrastructure is something I remain fully committed to, and the A27 has a large part to play in that.

“During my membership of the group I have continued to demonstrate my support for the improvement of the A27.

“This would result in a faster and more effective road link between Lewes and Eastbourne, meaning easier journeys for my constituents, as well as those from neighbouring areas.

“As a group, we have requested more money from central Government in order to make this a reality, and I expect to be able to provide further details on this in the coming weeks.”