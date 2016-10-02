Overnight break-in at town centre bookmakers

Police are investigating an overnight break-in at a bookmakers in Polegate town centre.

Officers said they were alerted by CCTV operators to a break-in at the Ladbrokes store in High Street at about 10.50pm.

Police attended and carried out a search of the area but were unable to trace the suspects.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the intruders gained access to the premises through the rear of the building.

Officers along with forensics teams carried out a forensic examination of the shop this morning. It has not been confirmed whether anything was taken.

“Police are still investigating and looking through the CCTV,” the spokesman added.

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101.

