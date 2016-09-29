Pedal power: fundraiser expected to raise £50,000

Dozens of cyclists took to the roads of East Sussex at the weekend to raise funds for Chestnut Tree House.

The hospice’s Sussex 100 bike ride, now in its third year, started and finished at Plumpton Racecourse on Sunday (September 25).

More than 250 riders of all abilities took part, with a 36, 66 or 106km route available.

Participants set off from 7.30am and the cyclists started returning around midday.

According to the charity, which provides care for youngsters up to the age of 19 with life-limiting conditions in Sussex and south east Hampshire, the fundraiser is expected to raise £50,000.

Event organiser Kerry O’Neill said: “We were so lucky with the weather on the day.”

“We need to raise an incredible £6,850 each day to provide all our care services, both at the hospice and out in the community in families’ own homes, so the amount raised is the equivalent of seven days of care and will make a real difference to local children with life-shortening conditions and their families,” she added.

Ms O’Neill also said that she would like to thank all those involved in the event and the many volunteers that made the day possible.

Among the riders was Rachel Rankin, who rode a vintage bike and wore a corset, having bet friends that if she raised more than £250 she would wear it. She said: “My final fundraising total is now looking like it might be closer to £500, so there was no getting out of it!”

There was also the six-strong group of ‘metalheads’ named Pedal to the Metal, who were riding for the first time, and Theo’s Allstars, a group of family and friends cycling for the second year in memory of Theo, who was cared for by the hospice and who would have celebrated his second birthday on the day.

