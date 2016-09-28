People enjoy a hot time at the Lewes Chilli Festival

The sun was sizzling and so were taste-buds at this year’s Lewes Chilli Festival.

Several thousand people gathered at the Paddock on Saturday to enjoy listening to laid back Reggae from the Fruitful Sound System while sampling locally grown chillis and other spicy produce.

Chili Fest 5 SUS-160928-094958001

It is the third year that the colourful, family friendly, festival has been held at Lewes after relocating from nearby Southease.

The famous locally grown Southease chillis were in evidence, including the powerful Scorpian chilli and fearsome Carolina Reaper.

From the Hearth at Lewes were there with a wood-fired oven to serve up special hot pizzas that featured the Southease chillis, while

stalls offered everything from chilli-chocolate brownies to chilli jam and special spice blends from Seven Sisters Spices.

Chili fest 6 SUS-160928-095010001

Chili Fest 10 SUS-160928-094916001

Chili Fest 9 SUS-160928-094731001

Chili Fest 2 SUS-160928-093949001

Chili Fest 3 SUS-160928-094930001

