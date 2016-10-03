PICTURES: ploughing match draws the crowds

Hundreds of people attended the Laughton and District Agricultural Society’s ploughing match this year.

The event, which included eight tractor ploughing classes and two horse ploughing classes, took place at Bradfords Farm, in Little Horsted, on September 21.

Anthony Becvar, the society’s hedge laying secretary, said that great weather and a great venue made the event a wonderful day.

He said: “Hundreds of people attended to watch some large tractors and ploughs work alongside some old classic tractors, with the horse drawn ploughs keeping up.

“The auctions, raffles, sideshows were well visited and provided several laughs.”

The day also included craft, cookery, produce and children’s competitions, displays from businesses and locally-sourced food to enjoy. And, this year, the education section welcomed pupils from Little Horsted Primary School for lessons in, among other things, corn dolly making and cheese production.

Ian Lynch was named overall champion and Brian Young was awarded the reserve champion title.

Mr Becvar added: “It’ll be hard to beat the weather next year!”

Pictures courtesy of PDG Photography (www.pdg-photography.co.uk)