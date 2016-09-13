Police appeal after Polegate road rage

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident involving a motorcycle and a car on the A27 Polegate bypass.

A 48-year-old local man was riding a grey Yamaha between Cophall and Stone Cross roundabouts at about 5.25pm on September 7 when a black Vauxhall Corsa cut in front of him and suddenly braked.

This caused traffic to come to a halt, and the driver of the Corsa exited his vehicle and verbally threatened the victim – according to police.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, about 6’ 1”, slim with short black hair.

PC Tom Bowen said, “This was a concerning incident in which a male motorcyclist was nearly forced from the road and made to stop in the middle of the A27, before being threatened by the driver of the black Vauxhall Corsa.

“It is hoped that such a distinctive incident on the A27 at rush hour will have been witnessed by other road users.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1151 of 07/09.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.