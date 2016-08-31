Police warn motorists ‘abnormal load’ will cause delays on A27

Motorists are advised they may experience delays between Lewes and Polegate this afternoon (Wednesday, August 31) as police escort an ‘abnormal load’ through the county.

Officers from the Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit will take ownership of the load – parts for the wind farm – at Clacket Lane services on the M25 at about 12.15pm.

They will then travel southbound on the M23 and the A23, before turning west on the A27. Due to the road layout, the load will turn around at Shoreham clover leaf roundabout and make its way to Shepham Wind Farm in Polegate, via Lewes.

The abnormal load is being escorted outside of the morning and afternoon rush hours to keep disruption to a minimum.

Sergeant Dan Pitcher, of the East Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said, “Some of these loads are significant in size and it is inevitable that they will cause delays for roads users on the A23 and the A27 between Lewes and Polegate.

“Officers will periodically be closing roads while the load passes, however we will endeavour to maintain the free flow of traffic where possible.”

The load is expected to reach Lewes between 1.30pm and 2pm.

A further two abnormal loads will be escorted on the same route an hour earlier on Wednesday September 7 and Thursday September 8.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.