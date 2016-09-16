Registration still open for third fundraising bike ride

A hospice is urging those considering taking part in its latest fundraiser to sign up before registration closes next week.

Chestnut Tree children’s hospice, which provides care for youngsters with life-shortening conditions across Sussex and South East Hampshire, will hold its Chestnut Sussex 100 bike ride next Sunday (September 25).

Registration for the event, which is now in its third year, will close on Tuesday (September 20).

For 2016, the bike ride has a new course that will start at Plumpton Racecourse.

Organisers say that there are still plenty of spaces available and that they are keen to get as many people pedalling as possible to help raise funds for the children they provide care for and their families.

Kerry O’Neill, the organiser of the event, said: “We would love anybody who enjoys cycling to take on this fantastic challenge.”

“This year promises to be a fantastic event, with an exciting new route starting at Plumpton Racecourse in Lewes.

“We have riders of all ages and abilities; solo riders and teams that are cycling the distance of their choice – 32km, 66km or 103km. All have one thing in common – the desire to challenge themselves while raising funds for local children who are unlikely to see adulthood.”

Registration costs £35 per person, and includes chip timing. To register, visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/sussex100

There are also opportunities to volunteer at the event for those not keen or unable to cycle.