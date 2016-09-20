Seaford girl recovering from cancer enjoys charity sailing trip

An 11-year-old girl from Seaford took part in an inspirational sailing trip along the South coast with a charity.

Bella Scriven, who finished cancer treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in August 2014, joined a group of young people on the four day yachting adventure with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

Setting off from East Cowes Marina, the Isle of Wight, the crew sailed through Solent waters and stopped off at a different port each night, including Yarmouth Harbour and Newton Creek.

Bella said, “It was really nice meeting and spending time with all the other young people because we all talked about what we’d been through – it was really cool.”

“The trip was really fun and I would recommend it to everyone. I’ve learned more about socialising and I’m definitely more confident than I was before,” she added.

The aim of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is to give young people in recovery from cancer the chance to rebuild their confidence through sailing.

Launched by Dame Ellen in 2001, the Trust provides a gentle introduction into sailing on board 42-48ft cruising yachts, giving young people the chance to test themselves in a safe and supportive environment.

Those taking part are encouraged to work as a team and get involved in everything, from helming the boat, to cooking and even steering.

For more information about the charity, which is celebrating its 13th year, visit www.ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org

