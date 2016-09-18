Searching for recycling ‘unusual suspects’

Lewes District Council is keen to boost recycling by encouraging residents to think about some of the less obvious items that can be recycled.

The project links in with National Recycling Week, which runs until tomorrow. The theme of the national recycling effort this year is “The Unusual Suspects”.

Councillor Paul Franklin, lead member for waste at Lewes District Council, said: “It would be great if residents can find that extra glass bottle, jam jar, tin, bag of clothes or newspaper to recycle on a regular basis. Over time this will make a big difference and help to increase recycling rates across the district.

“We have chosen National Recycling Week to launch a short online survey that gives residents the opportunity to let us know what would help them to recycle more, particularly food waste and at the same time enter our prize draw to win a number of £50 vouchers.”

A spokesperson for Lewes District Council said there are many bathroom and household items that can be recycled including toothpaste boxes, plastic shampoo bottles, toilet roll tubes, beauty cream bottles and jars and empty scent and aftershave bottles.

The online survey is open until Wednesday, October 12 and can be found at: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/recycling

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it