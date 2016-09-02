Sussex MP elected Green Party co-leader

Sussex MP Caroline Lucas has been elected co-leader of the Green Party in a landslide victory.

The Brighton Pavilion MP stood on a joint ticket with Jonathan Bartley, the party’s work and pensions spokesman, gaining more than 12,000 votes more than the nearest challenger.

In their first speech, at the Green Party conference in Birmingham today (Friday, September 2), the duo promised policies that enable people to ‘take control’ of their lives.

They said: “Imagine a new plan that will meet our obligations to future generations. A plan that will create jobs in every part of the country. “Imagine local communities, empowered to take control of their own energy futures. Imagine Britain as a world leader in renewable technology. Our Green Guarantee means a new industrial revolution that will work for everyone.”

The party said co-leadership was a first for Westminster.

In their speech, Lucas and Bartley reinforced the Green Party’s position following the European referendum by calling for a second vote on the terms of exit and proper parliamentary scrutiny of the process.

They also gave a ‘cast iron pledge’ to put people in control by calling for a fair voting system for the House of Commons and a pledge for constitutional reform.

They added: “Every vote needs to count. So we are resolute in wanting to explore the potential for progressive alliances with other parties that will deliver fair votes.

“We are the Party of ideas and this is a big one. So we need to have a proper conversation, starting here at conference and continuing in our local parties, in our communities.”

The full results were as follows:

Electorate: 43, 087

Lucas and Bartley: 13,570

Simon Ashley Cross: 108

Clive Lord: 173

David Malone: 956

Martie George Warin: 133

David Williams: 527