TRAVEL NEWS: Two A27 crashes causing delays

An accident on the A27 just outside Lewes involving a car, a lorry and a motorbike this morning is causing severe delays.

There is queueing traffic in both directions on the A27, as well as congestion from the Wick Street junction to the Ranscombe Lane junction.

There are also reports of an accident nearby, on the A26 between Lewes and Ringmer, adding to the congestion.

The A26 in Lewes is partially blocked and traffic is slow at Earwig Corner. There is congestion to the Wellingham Lane junction and on the B2192 to the New Road junction.

Elsewhere traffic is building on the A27 around Worthing and Shoreham, and at Polegate where repair works continue.

On the trains, a reduced timetable continues to run on Southern services, though the full timetable has now been restored between Seaford and Brighton.

