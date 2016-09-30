Wealden seeks homes for Syrian refugees

Wealden District Council is calling on landlords and property owners from across the District to help provide housing for Syrian refugees who have been displaced by war.

“Everyone who has seen the coverage of the humanitarian crisis in Syria will have wanted to do anything they can to help,” said Councillor Graham Wells, Cabinet Member for Housing and Benefits.

“Wealden District Council has committed to help find homes for up to 40 Syrian refugees over the next five years, all of whom are in desperate need of assistance. These vulnerable people are currently living in refugee camps and

insecure accommodation in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt and Syria.

“We had hoped to welcome the first Syrian family in the autumn, but difficulties in obtaining accommodation have delayed this.

“We are calling on private landlords to come forward with offers of accommodation that are self-contained, available for at least 12 months and within, or very close to, local housing allowance rates so that they are

affordable to those newly arriving in the United Kingdom who may need time to find their feet.

“We are working closely with partners across East Sussex to make sure that all those that resettle in Wealden are properly supported to rebuild their lives.”

If you are an owner or landlord with property to let in Wealden, or you know of someone who is, please contact Gemma Forshaw, Housing Options and Strategy Manager, on 01323 443267 or email

gemma.forshaw@wealden.gov.uk

If you would like to offer other goods, services or support to refugees in Wealden, please also get in touch with the council on the above details, or go to https://www.gov.uk/help-refugees

