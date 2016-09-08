Couple scramble over sea defences to avoid tide at Cuckmere Haven

Newhaven Coastguard are warning visitors to the coast to check tide times after a retired couple were seen scrambling over sea defences to avoid becoming cut off.

The couple, who had been walking below the cliffs from Seaford, were photographed as they mounted the cliffs.

In response the coastguard have renewed warnings for coastal walkers. A spokesman advises walkers to make a note of tide times before setting off and to always tell someone what time you expect to be back, who can check your okay and raise the alarm should the worse happen.

If you see someone who is in trouble call 999 immediately and ask for the coastguard, the spokesman added.

The couple were first spotted by Seaford Councillor Phil Boorman. Writing on Facebook Cllr Boorman said: "Earlier today [Wednesday] I visited the Cuckmere Haven Coastguard cottages.

"As I stood there admiring our beautiful landscape and seascape, I became aware of this retired couple struggling across the sea defences that currently protect the Coastguard cottage's.

"Innocent enough, you may think, until you notice that they had no choice but to climb the sea defences, as they had been cut off by the incoming tide! When I spoke to them, they said that they had walked along the coast line from Splash point Seaford."

Photo by Patrick Coffey, used with permission.

