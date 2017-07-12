CQC inspection rates Seaford dementia care centre ‘good’

A specialist dementia care centre in Seaford has received a ‘good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an unannounced inspection in May this year.

Inspectors found the service provided by Clifden House dementia care centre, in Claremont Road, to be safe, effective, caring and responsive, and awarded it the second highest grade.

The CQC assessors praised the staff, saying they are ‘kind and caring and have developed good relationships with people. They support people to enable them to remain as independent as possible.”

In particular, assessors also commended the wide range of activities available. “External entertainers were provided on both days of our inspection with music to suit a range of tastes and interests.

“For those who liked a quieter life, Clifden House’s gardens offered a secure and safe environment to take a stroll. The home keeps hens and those who choose to, can assist in their upkeep.”

Clifden’s Nial Joyce said: “We are delighted to have received this grade from the CQC. It is a real endorsement of the efforts my staff and I make to ensure that our residents our happy, engaged and well cared for. The CQC feedback is invaluable and we are currently working to secure our ‘outstanding’ grade for next time.”

Clifden House provides specialist and individually tailored care and support to over 50 people living with dementia, all with varying levels of need.