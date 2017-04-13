CRICKET: Sussex begin County Championship campaign at Hove

Sussex begin their Specsavers County Championship campaign for 2017 tomorrow when they welcome neighbours Kent to The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (11.00am start).

The new four-day season began last weekend, but tomorrow will be Sussex’s first competitive action of the new season, following a three-day University Match with Cardiff MCCU last week.

Sussex can welcome a number of new faces into their squad for the new season. Batsman Laurie Evans has joined from Warwickshire, whilst South African trio Vernon Philander, Stiaan van Zyl and David Wiese have all arrived in time for the first match.

Philander, who is available as an overseas player for the first six Specsavers County Championship matches and the group stages of the Royal London One-Day Cup, has enjoyed a fine international winter, helping South Africa to three Test series wins.

Van Zyl and Wiese have both joined as Kolpak players and look set to boost Sussex’s options with both bat and ball. Young all-rounder Delray Rawlins, who signed a first professional contract over the winter, would make his first-class debut if selected after starring with England Under-19’s in India earlier this year.

Matt Machan (wrist), Luke Wells (knee) and Ollie Robinson (shin) are missing from the squad through injury.

The Sussex squad is as follows:

Jofra Archer

Danny Briggs

Ben Brown (wkt)

Laurie Evans

Harry Finch

Steve Magoffin

Chris Nash

Delray Rawlins

Ajmal Shahzad

Vernon Philander

Stiaan van Zyl

David Wiese

Stuart Whittingham

Luke Wright (c)