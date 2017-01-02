£2,000 meat raid near Hartfield was 'planned', says police

A £2,000 meat raid on a farm shop near Hartfield was a 'planned attack', Sussex Police has said.

The raiders struck at Perryhill Orchards in Edenbridge Road at about 7.45pm on Friday (December 30), shortly after the owner had left for the evening, police said.

They crashed through a gate and fence in a vehicle before breaking into the shop and then emptying the walk-in fridge of meat, police added.

The meat includes bacon marked Stirchley Bacon Company, lamb marked Marsh Green Lamb and other items. Police believe that the stolen produce may be quickly offered for sale in Sussex or Kent.

Anyone who saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area in the time before the raid or who may have been offered meat in the last few days is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1109 of 30/12.