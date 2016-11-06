COUNTY NEWS: Former employees of boarding school arrested over sexual abuse claims

Police have revealed that three former employees of a Sussex boarding school have been arrested over alleged historical sexual abuse claims dating back to 1985.

The three men were former employees of Christ’s Hospital school, in Horsham, police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Two men aged 65 and 66, who were arrested at addresses in Shropshire and North Yorkshire on January 29 2016 respectively, are currently on bail until December 15 while enquiries continue.

“The 65-year old has been arrested on suspicion of indecent assault on a girl in 1994, indecent assault on a boy in 1990 and indecent assault on a boy in 1988 or 1989.

“The 66-year old has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a girl in 1992-94, and indecent assault on a girl in 1994.

“A 62-year old West London man was arrested on June 12 2016, on suspicion of indecent assaults on four girls between 1985 and 1993. He is also currently on police bail until December 15 while enquiries continue.

“The investigations are being carried out by detectives from the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit.”

Police confirmed that the alleged offenders were all members of the school staff at the times of the alleged offences.

