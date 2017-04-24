COUNTY NEWS: Girl has ‘glass bottle smashed in her face’

Police are investigating reports that a teenage girl had a glass bottle smashed in her face in a Sussex city over the weekend.

A 16-year-old girl from Chichester was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in the city for treatment to injuries to her face and a possible fractured arm, a police spokesman said.

The incident reportedly happened in Velyn Avenue in Chichester on Saturday, April 22, and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 5.30pm, according to police.

A man has been arrested.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The victim, a 16-year-old girl from Chichester, sustained a cut to her face when it is reported that a man smashed a glass bottle in her face.

“She was taken to St Richard’s Hospital where she required treatment for the injury to her face and a possible fractured arm.

“Joshua Downer, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested near to the scene and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He was remanded into custody and will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 24 April.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.