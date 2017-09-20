COUNTY NEWS: Murder investigation launched over fatal stabbing

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in a town in Sussex, police said.

Emergency services were called to a report of a man who had been stabbed at 5.10pm on Tuesday, September 19, at a property in Park Way in Horsham.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Despite the efforts of police and paramedics, the 37-year-old victim sadly died at the scene from his injuries. His family have been informed.”

Three arrests have been made.

Two men aged 18 and 22, both from London, and a woman, aged 22, were arrested 40 minutes later at Littlehaven Railway Station in Horsham, police said.

The spokesman said the men were detained on suspicion of murder and the woman was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody.

Police had earlier said that they were dealing with a report that a man had been stabbed in Burtons Court and an air ambulance had attended.

Littlehaven Railway Station was earlier closed for some time.

