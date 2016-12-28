COUNTY NEWS: Two arrested after CCTV footage of assault released

Police have arrested two men after releasing CCTV footage of an assault in a bar in Sussex.

The two men – both aged 19 and from Worthing – were arrested on Saturday (December 24) on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, according to police.

A 22-year-old man from Worthing was injured in the attack in Bar Ten, in High Street, Worthing, around 12.20am on Saturday, December 3.

Police said he was initially taken to Worthing Hospital for treatment on a suspected broken nose but it later became clear that the injuries were more severe than first thought and he was taken to Portsmouth Hospital for an operation to remove a blood clot.

The two arrested men were interviewed and bailed until January 23 while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Alan Lawrence said: “Within minutes of releasing the video on Friday, people were calling in and contacting us online and this continued into the evening. It was an extraordinary response and I would like to thank everyone who made contact.”

