'Devastated' family pay tribute to murder victim

Police have named the woman who was allegedly stabbed in her Fiveways home as 46-year-old Jillian Howell.

Sussex Police said a woman's body was found in a house in Sandgate Road yesterday morning (October 27), and described the family of the victim as 'devastated'.

Flowers were left outside the Fiveways home (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

Jillian's family issued the following tribute: "Jill was a kind, gentle and loving sister, aunty and friend. We are shocked and heartbroken by her loss.

"She touched many lives in her volunteer work with the Samaritans and was always helping others. She loved to travel and was a passionate Albion fan and season ticket holder. She lived life to the fullest and was dearly loved by her friends and family."

The family have asked to be left to grieve in private.

A 51-year-old Seaford man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody, police said.