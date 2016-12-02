Eighth man charged following East Sussex drug raids

An eighth person has been charged following a series of raids in East Sussex, police have said.

Leo Ellis, 23, unemployed, of Ashburnham Road, Hastings, is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court on Saturday (December 3), charged with conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine, and possession of cannabis.

Police said seven men from across the county have already been charged with offences including conspiracy to murder, drugs, money laundering, and firearms following a police operation carried out on Wednesday (November 30).

Two women were also arrested and released on bail while enquiries continue.

