Lewes man jailed for burglary

A Lewes man has been jailed for four years and a half years after pleading guilty to a string of offences.

Described by police as 'a prolific thief', John Paul Healey, 35, of Crisp Road, admitted to a number of offences when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, October 10.

He pleaded guilty to seven counts of handling stolen goods, two counts of burglary dwelling, one count of attempted burglary dwelling and one count of possessing cannabis, a Class B controlled drug.

He has been jailed for four years and six months and ordered to pay £170 victim compensation.

