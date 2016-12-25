Man in hospital with ‘serious’ head injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Brighton which left a man with serious head injuries.

A verbal dispute took place between two parties in Aldi, in London Road, at about 5.25pm on Friday (December 23), which led to a further incident between them in nearby Ann Street, police said.

During the incident, a 49-year-old man from Brighton sustained serious head injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

He is in a stable but serious condition, police confirmed.

A 33-year-old man from Brighton was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody at this time.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 1102 of 23/12.

