Newhaven man charged in major drugs operation

A Newhaven man has been charged with alleged conspiracy to supply class A drugs as part a major police operation to disrupt the supply of heroin in Brighton and Hove.

Sussex Police say Gary McCarten, 27, of Hazel Close, Newhaven, was one of 59 people arrested during the six-month operation during which thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash have been seized. So far 46 people have been charged, with 11 released on bail pending further enquiries, one cautioned and one summonsed.

The operation has been carried out by officers from Brighton and Hove police’s Community Investigation Team, supported by officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

Detective Inspector Julie Wakeford said: “Many of the supply networks targeted through this operation originate from various boroughs within London.

“We had support from the Metropolitan police throughout this operation and will continue to work with them to disrupt these networks often linked to London gangs who are intent on supplying heroin in Brighton and Hove.

“The methods they use to operate their dealing networks exploit vulnerable people both adults and teenagers in order to maximise their profit from drug supply. The community investigation team at Brighton benefits from long standing partnership support from the Safe in the City team within the local authority. We share a commitment to reduce the harm associated to heroin supply in the city.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.