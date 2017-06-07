Police name fatal crash rider from Heathfield

A Heathfield motorcyclist who died in a collision near Rotherfield last month has been named by Sussex Police this morning (Wednesday).

Police say 39-year-old Daniel Burgess, of Hailsham Road had been riding on the A267 Tunbridge Wells Road at Argos Hill when he was in a collision with a silver Peugeot 307 estate car shortly after 3.45pm on Friday, May 26.

Officers investigating the circumstances say they are particularly keen to speak to a woman driving a blue Peugeot car who stopped at the scene, opposite the junction with Yew Tree Lane, but then drove off soon afterwards.

They have asked if she, or anyone else who may have witnessed the collision or who noticed either the car or motorcycle shortly beforehand, would contact collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Lacey.