Police seek key witness after man attacks woman in Seaford

Police would like to talk to a van driver who may be an important witness to an incident in Seaford.

A man and woman were having a ‘verbal altercation’ which escalated to the man grabbing the 18-year-old woman around the waste and pinching and squeezing her stomach around 6.40pm on Friday (April 7) in Vale Road, say police.

At one point the driver of a dark blue painter or decorator’s van with sign writing on the side slowed down to ask the woman if she was alright and was told to go away by the man.

The driver is described as white, in his early thirties, with short dark brown hair.

Detective Constable Chari Lawrence said: “If you were that driver, or if you know who he is, we would be grateful if you could contact us. Anyone else who saw what happened is also asked to contact us.”

Anyone with information can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1358 of 07/04 report online to www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and common assault, and after being interviewed, was released on police bail until May 2, while enquiries continue.