Police seek ‘violent’ man who is wanted for assault

Police are seeking a man from Maresfield who is wanted for assault.

Jamie Pollington, 26, of Field End, Maresfield, is known to be violent, police said and is frequently known to be in the Haywards Heath area.

The 26-year-old was arrested in Haywards Heath on July 24 last year and charged the following day with assault, driving without due care and attention, driving without a license and driving without insurance, police confirmed.

A spokesman from Sussex Police confirmed Mr Pollington had failed to appear at court on September 8 last year for trial.

A spokesperson from Mid Sussex Police said: “If anyone sees Jamie, or knows where he is staying, please contact us immediately on 999 quoting reference 47160099389.

“This man is known to be violent so please do not approach him.”

