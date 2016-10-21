Police seek wanted man with links to Newhaven and Lewes

Police are seeking a wanted man with links to Newhaven and Lewes.

Sussex Police say 25-year-old Michael James Reid is wanted for breach of bail after he failed to appear at Brighton and Hove Magistrates Court to face charges of being drunk and disorderly in a public place on August 7 2016.

Police say he had also failed to appear at Hastings and Rother Magistrates for an alleged assault of a Police Officer on the same date.

Officers believe he may be in the Newhaven area, but also has links to Lewes and Hastings. He is described as being approximately 5ft 9in with auburn hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 101 quoting serial 375 of 08/07.

