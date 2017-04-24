Police seek witnesses to Lewes crash

Police are seeking witnesses after a woman was knocked over the bonnet of her car by a lorry in Lewes.

Police say the woman, from Worthing, had just got out of her Renault Scenic close to the junction with The Gallops in Nevill Road at around 9.15am on Wednesday (April 19) when the incident took place. She fell to the ground and broke her wrist when she was struck by the lorry, police said.

Police say the lorry, which is described as large and silver, did not stop and continued on its journey towards the prison crossroads.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the lorry is asked to report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 1387 of 19/04.

