Seaford driver injured in A26 crash

Police are seeking information after a driver from Seaford suffered injuries on the A26 near Lewes.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Tarring Neville at around 8.30pm on Tuesday (October 25) after a black Audi A3 collided with a tree.

Police say the driver – a 48-year-old man from Seaford who suffered minor injuries in the crash – had swerved off the road while trying to avoid a red Volkswagen T5 campervan, which was overtaking on the wrong side of the road.

Sussex Police say the campervan, which was travelling west along the A26, moved into the opposite carriageway to overtake a parked vehicle which had a trailer attached to it.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, and in particular, the driver of the vehicle and trailer parked on the A26 westbound.

Anyone with any information should contact collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1356 of 25/10.

