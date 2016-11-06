Sussex Police advise farmers

Farmers across Sussex are being advised by Sussex Police to keep their animals secure

This comes after 31 reports of loose animals were made by the farm watch coordinators.

This was made up of 19 sheep and 12 Horses.

Farmers have been advised to check their boundary fences and hedges

Hand tools still seem to be the hot favourite for stealing as they are easy to sell on, according to police.

Sussex police advice farmers to make sure they keep a record of the serial numbers together with details of make and models, to enable them to be returned if they are recovered.

Sussex Police also advised farmers to keep their gates closed to avoid uninvited vehicles entering the premises and dashing off when approached.

