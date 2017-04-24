TRAVEL: Slow traffic at Southerham roundabout after collision

Traffic is moving slowly after a collision at Southerham roundabout, a police spokesperson has confirmed.

Police were called to the collision between two vehicles at just before 6pm today (Monday, April 24), the spokesperson said.

The collision at the roundabout on the A26 had been ‘causing a lot of traffic issues’, the spokesperson confirmed.

Police have now left the scene, the spokesperson said.

No one was believed to have been injured.

