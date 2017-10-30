University pays tribute to Fiveways' Jillian Howell

The University of Brighton has paid tribute to Jillian Howell who died after suffering stab wounds in Fiveways last week.

Jillian, 46, worked at the University of Brighton in the payroll department.

A spokesperson for the University of Brighton said: “The University community is shocked and saddened by the news of Jill Howell’s death. Jill was a much loved and highly respected colleague. She will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“We have been contacting members of staff to inform them of the tragic news and we have put in place mechanisms to offer support at this extremely difficult time.”

Jillian was described as 'a kind, gentle and loving sister, aunty and friend'.

She was a volunteer for Samaritans and a Brighton and Hove Albion season ticket holder.